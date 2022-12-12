Jeaneen Lois Kolokythas

Jeaneen Kolokythas, 88 of St. Charles, MN, formerly of Rochester, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Cottagewood Senior Community. Jeaneen was born August 12, 1934 in Austin, MN to Ted and Irene (Hynie) Dombrock.

She graduated from Austin High School, Class of 1952. She was married to Sotirios (Sam) Kolokythas for 12 years, during that time they moved to Patras, Greece and lived there for three years. They returned to Rochester and opened the K&M Cafe across from St. Marys Hospital. After Sam’s passing she ran the restaurant until it closed in 1973. Later she became active in the Coalition Against Domestic Violence and was one of the first staff at the Rochester Women’s Shelter when it opened in 1978. She was a group counselor for women and men in domestic violence. After attaining her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Winona State, she was hired by Mayo Clinic as a resident adolescent counselor. Prior to her retirement from Mayo Clinic she worked in the scheduling department.

Jeaneen was known for her witty and keen sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with friends and family and was always up for an adventure! Never one to sit idle she spent much of her free time volunteering for SE MN Vasculitis Foundation, support groups for HIV and with her book club.

Jeaneen loved to travel. She and Vickey took many cruises, air and road trips throughout her life. Her holiday baking was an annual tradition of Greek and Norwegian pastries.

She is survived by her partner of 41 years, Vickey Roeder of St. Charles, her three children, Shawn Fitzgerald (Margo), Nia Kolokythas (Marven Ripka) both of Rochester and Marina Kolokythas of McGill, Nevada; 7 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother-in-laws, Bruce, Greg (Eve), Mark (Kay), and Keith (Sandy) Roeder. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sam Kolokythas, and sister-in-law Patsy.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Christ Community Church, 4400 55th Street, NW, room 300. Please join us for cake and coffee and make sure to bring a fun story to share.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Paws and Claws or Channel One Food Bank.