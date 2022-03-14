Jeanette D. Frutiger, 82, of Rochester, Minnesota took her journey to heaven to join family and friends on Friday, March 11, 2022. Jeanette was born on September 14, 1939 in rural Pine Island, Minnesota to Allen and Esther (Wanke) Fuchs. Growing up later in Douglas, Minnesota, she made lifelong friendships in the small communities of Douglas and Pine Island.

Graduate of Rochester High School in 1957, she went on to complete airline stewardess training in St. Paul, but decided to marry her longtime, high school sweetheart, Richard W. Frutiger, shortly after on September 27, 1958. After her husband’s service in the Army in Augusta, GA, she and her husband made their home in Rochester near their families.

Jeanette played volleyball and softball during her 20s and 30s in civic leagues in Rochester. Known for her sincere caring spirit, Jeanette was loved by many whom she met along in her life. She was fun-spirited, loved a good laugh, and enjoyed socializing with friends and those she met. She was a doting wife and mother, and then worked outside the home when her children grew older. Jeanette worked for Mayo Clinic in Radiation Oncology and retired from her position in 1997. During her time there, she crossed paths with many of those experiencing tough times. Her warmth and caring spirit towards patients and their families became a focus of hers. She was recognized for her compassion and awarded Mayo Clinic’s Karis Award. After retirement, she and her husband both enjoyed being snowbirds during the winter months in sunny Port Charlotte, Florida where they joined cousins and made friends from all over the U.S. Jeanette enjoyed played cribbage, bingo while in Florida, and occasional visits to the casinos.

Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Esther Fuchs, sister, Mary Hunter, and brother, Dale Fuchs. To note, she is also preceded in death by so many relatives whom she loved and friends whom she cared deeply about.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard W. Frutiger, children, Kim R. Frutiger of Rochester, MN, Keith A. Frutiger of Atlanta, GA, Katrina J. Giese (William) of La Crescent, MN, and grandson, Kean P. Fallon (Taylor) of Ames, IA. Jeanette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Those she departs from will miss her very dearly.

Jeanette’s family welcomes family and friends to join them in celebrating her life. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Ranfranz & Vine Remembrance & Reception Centre, 5482 Royal Place N.W., Rochester, Minnesota. A meal will accompany the visitation service, with food catered by one of her most treasured and frequented restaurants, the Canadian Honker. In lieu of flowers, donations will be made by the family to a local charity.

