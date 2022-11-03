Jeanette Stegemeyer, 86, of Lake City passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2022 at Lake City Care Center.

Jeanette was born on November 27, 1935 to Vernon & Lola Dammann in Red Wing. She married Maynard Stegemeyer on April 14, 1957 at St. Peters in Belvidere. Jeanette farmed and did the field work with her husband in Zumbro Falls area until their retirement in 1997. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Posse. Jeanette and Maynard showed Arabian Horses and she loved horseback riding in the Black Hills in South Dakota. In her later years she enjoyed feeding the cats and birds. She once raised a Great Horned Owl in her home.

Jeannette is survived by her son Shawn (Linda) Stegemeyer of Cottage Grove. She is preceded in death by her husband, Maynard, her parents and her brother, Wayne Dammann.

A Funeral Service will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church in Lake City on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 11 am with Pastor Steve Frentz officiating . A visitation will be held one hour before at the church. Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Lake City. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.