A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeanne C. Born will be at 11:00 AM on Monday (March 27, 2023) at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Stewartville with Rev. Kevin Connolly officiating. Burial will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery in Stewartville. Mrs. Born, 88, of Stewartville, formerly a longtime Rochester, MN resident, died on Friday (March 24, 2023) surrounded by her family at Cottagewood Senior Living in Rochester.

Jeanne Carol Goldberg was born on July 3, 1934 in Rochester to Selmer and Ethel Mae (Darmody) Goldberg. She grew up in Rochester, attended parochial school, graduating from Lourdes H.S. in 1952. Dick and Jeanne met at the Valencia Ballroom in 1955 and danced their way into their wedding on August 23, 1958 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Rochester. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Rochester where they raised their family of six children. Jeanne was a homemaker and also was employed at Madonna Towers for 27 years where she retired as the Director of Housekeeping. After retirement, Jeanne and Dick loved traveling across the United States to visit with friends and family. Jeanne was steadfast in her faith and a longtime member at Pax Christi Church in Rochester where she sang in the choir for decades. Jeanne loved her flower gardens and decorated frequently with angels and teddy bears. She loved to snuggle with her 7 grandbabies and 8 great grandbabies. She also enjoyed reading in the sunshine on her deck swing. Jeanne and Dick sold their longtime family home in Rochester and moved to Stewartville when she was diagnosed with Dementia. She later transitioned to Cottagewood Memory Care Facility where she has resided for the past four years. The family would like to thank Amanda and Liz along with all the Cottagewood staff; As well as Moments Hospice for loving care of Jeanne.

Jeanne is survived by her husband of 64 years - Richard: 2 daughters and 3 sons - James Born of Rochester; Linda Born of Rochester; Michael Born of Wykoff, MN; David Born of rural Dodge County, MN and Cynthia (Jeff) Gallas of Rochester; 7 grandchildren - Jennifer (Justin) Brunsvold, Anthony Freeman, Megan (Dan) Sandgren, Richard (Erial) Born, Jason (Samantha) Born; Nathan Chihak and Alyssa Chihak; 8 great grandchildren - Carter and Lillian Brunsvold, Emilia and Elizabeth Sandgren, Bennett and Berlynn Born, and Richard Born Jr. and Isabella Shull and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son - Bruce, her parents, 2 sisters, 2 brothers and sister in law Audrey Karmgard.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 3:00 - 5:00 PM on Sunday (March 26, 2023) at Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville and 1 hr. prior to the service at St. Bernards Church on Monday morning. Memorials in honor of Jeanne preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or Cottagewood Senior Communities. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Jeanne are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.