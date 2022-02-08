Jeanne Jaspersen

Jeanne (Nelson) Jaspersen passed away on February 5, 2022, at her home.

A memorial service for Jeanne will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 2pm at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home with Pastor George Marin presiding. Visitation will be held on Friday February 11, 2022, from 4 to 6pm at Bayview and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Jeanne Marie Nelson Jaspersen was born January 7, 1954, at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea, MN to Cal and Anita Nelson and was an identical twin to Jeannette Ann Nelson Cox. Of course, she was 7 minutes older. Jeanne attend church at Grace Lutheran ELCA, and school at Hawthorne Elementary, Brookside, Junior High, and Albert Lea High School graduating in 1972. GO TIGERS!!!

Jeanne worked at Boyd and Jack’s Super Value at 16 along with Dad Cal, brother Ted and his wife Carolyn, sisters Sande and Jeannette and her mom Anita counting coupons. She later ran the Hollandale Cafe with first husband Rod VanWyngeeren. The two were later divorced. Jeanne then started her dream job at with Freeborn County Sheriffs Department as a jailer. For many of those years she worked to develop and implement several programs to help inmates when released.

Jeanne married Dennis Jaspersen on July 20, 2002. Together the spent many wonderful years with remodel and landscaping projects at their home, many fishing get aways and other travels.

Jeanne is survived by her husband, Dennis Jaspersen; sister, Sande Berven and her family, Brad (Lisa) and their daughters Laura and Rachel; step-daughter Rachel (Jason) Miller and their children Bode and Reese; aunt Marilyn (Jerry) Gilman; Mike and his children Mason, Olivia and Ethan; sister, Connie (Russell) Johanson and their family Brian and his children Hans and Kira, Brent (Sally) and their children Peyton and Axel; sister, Jeannette (Lee) Cox and their family Michele (Geofferey) Hanson and their children Geofferey, Matt, and Kalina. Survived by her sister-in-law, Carolyn Nelson, and daughters Susan, Sarah, and Ann; and many other extended family members.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Cal and Anita Nelson, big brother Ted, her grandparents and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family prefers masks be worn at the visitation and service.

Blessed be her memory.