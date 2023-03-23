Jeanne Marie Elliott Miller was born on November 25, 1944 and died peacefully and unexpectedly on March 22, 2023 at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River, Minnesota.

Jeanne married Dave Miller in her hometown of Okauchee, Wisconsin at Saint Joan of Arc Parish on June 18, 1966. They were married for 52 years until his death in 2018. Together, in Fairmont, Minnesota and then Rochester, Minnesota they raised their four children, Kerry Miller Zachman (married to Adam Zachman), Kimberly Miller Lockrem (formerly married to Mike Lockrem), Kathy Miller Link (married to Michael Link), and Michael Miller (married to Kari Hyatt Miller). Jeanne’s beloved grandchildren include Andie, Jay, and Sadie Zachman, Anna and Ryan Lockrem, and Harlowe Miller.

The most important thing in this world to Jeanne was family. She was from a family of six children, and often pointed out that she was in fact the oldest. She was a proud and devoted sister. Her siblings include Kathe Draeger, the late Terry Elliott (Rose Elliott), Todd Elliott (Susie Elliott), Laura Simonis (Joe Simonis), and Beth Wosick (Mike Wosick). Also dear to Jeanne were many nieces and nephews and their families, and family friends. Jeanne would want a loving shout out to all the nieces and nephews: Matt, Haley, Jim, Jeff, Greg, Rick, Theresa, Lindsey, Annie, Lauren, Adam, Milissa, Jessica, Katie, Dani, and Courtney, as well as their families.

Jeanne is preceded in death by her husband Dave Miller, her cherished dog Ebby, her parents Moose and Jeanne Elliott, her brother Terry Elliott, and her niece Emily Wosick, as well as many pets over the years including Chelsea, Missy, Cubby, Mac, Yenta, and JoJo. Jeanne’s surviving cat is Echo who lives with Kim.

Jeanne is remembered for her love for and commitment to her family, sometimes against what seemed like impossible odds. Jeanne never met a stranger, and this includes all people and animals. Jeanne strived to help other people in her career as a chemical dependency counselor for The Gables and co-owner of Common Ground, in Rochester, MN, especially women.

A special thank you to the staff at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River, Minnesota and the entire extended Zachman family. They showered Jeanne with love and care when she needed it the most in her life. Jeanne’s children will be forever grateful.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Kerry Zachman, 13125 Arthur Street, Rogers, MN 55374. The money will be used for extra interment expenses to fulfill Jeanne’s wish of burial of her remains at Saint Joan of Arc Cemetery in Okauchee, Wisconsin.

I’m There Inside Your Heart - Anonymous

Right now I’m in a different place

And though we seem far apart

I’m closer than I ever was…

I’m there inside your heart

I’m with you when you greet each day

And when the sun shines bright

I’m there to share the sunsets, too…

I’m with you every night

I’m with you when the times are good,

To share a laugh or two,

And if a tear should start to fall…

I’ll still be there for you.

And when the day arrives

That we no longer are apart

I’ll smile and hold you close to me…

Forever in my heart.

A Memorial Service/Time of Sharing will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 3:00 P.M. at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home in St. Michael, Minnesota. Deacon Steven Dupay will officiate. Organist for the service will be Duane Esterly.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 25th one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com