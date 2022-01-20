Jeanne  Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Jeanne Winifred Lamsam, age 96, of Rochester, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital, surrounded by her children and grandchildren via Zoom in this time of COVID-19. She was encompassed with love, stories, singing and prayers in her final moments.

Jeanne was born on March 6, 1925, in Brussels, Wis., the daughter of the late Dr. John Murphy and Josephine (LeGrave) Murphy. Jeanne was an adventurer, in stories and life. She never stopped chasing her dreams. She is a published author of the murder-mystery Thorn of the Snow Rose and a spiritual novel, Are You Ready? She was a woman of courage, deep faith, prayer and was an affirming mother. She instilled in her children the value of education and service.

Jeanne is survived by five of her six children, 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Limin in 1977.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, Wis., at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, with a public viewing at 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Family and friends who wish to view the Mass via LIVE STREAM may visit Jeanne’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Redemptorist Missionary Priests at redemptorists.net. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

