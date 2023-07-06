Jeffery W. Lyman, age 73, of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully on July 3, 2023.

Jeffery Ward Lyman was born December 25, 1949, in Duluth, MN the son of John B. and Rosetta Mae (Teal) Lyman. The family moved to Rochester, MN where he graduated from John Marshall High School. He grew up in a family of musicians and in high school he played bass guitar for the Stormy Monday’s Band, J.C. and thee Apostles, that won first place in the Battle of the Bands at the Olmsted County Fair.

Jeffery enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on May 10, 1967, and was honorably discharged on January 12, 1968. He received the Marksmanship Rifle Badge and National Defense Medal. He married Pamela Cox on October 3, 1970, and were blessed with two children. They later divorced.

Jeffery was involved in a life changing car accident in 1973 a few months after his father’s death. He then resided with his mother who took devoted loving care of him and he helped his mother run the Spring Valley Motel. In his earlier years he worked at Hanny’s, Shakey’s Pizza and Mutual of Omaha Insurance. He later worked at ABC and the Rochester Recreation Center.

Jeffery loved music, especially from the 60’s, playing the bass guitar and harmonica. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and food, especially a juicy California burger, spaghetti, or steak. He was a member of the American Legion Spring Valley Post 4114 and Emmanuel Baptist Church.

He is survived by his sons, Jay Lyman of Owatonna and Mathew Lyman of Michigan; grandchildren, Corey Lyman of Blooming Prairie, MN, Casey Lyman of Owatonna, MN and Addison Lyman of Blooming Prairie, MN; siblings, Lowell (Marie) Lyman of Zumbrota, MN, John (Rosemary) Lyman, Jr. of Montana, Bunny (Lary) Ronningen of Goodhue, MN and Margaret Perish of Dallas, TX; nieces and nephews, and family. He is also survived by his extended family of caregivers of Hiawatha Homes, ABC, Emmanuel Baptist Church and those who have assisted in his care and friendship through the years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Rosetta Lyman; granddaughter, Abigail Rosemarie Lyman, infant sister, and infant nephew.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2911 18th Ave. NW, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Mazeppa Cemetery, Mazeppa, MN with full military honors.

In memory of Jeffery, donations may be made to charity of your choice.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Lyman family; to share a special memory of condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com