Jeffory R. Hanson, age 59, of Rochester, MN, passed away at his home on Monday, May 23, 2022. Jeff was born April 19, 1963, to Charles and Karen (Purinton) Hanson in South Bend, Indiana. He graduated from Pine Island High School in 1981. He continued his education at the Rochester VoTech, graduating in 1983 as an automotive technician. He worked in the automotive repair industry his entire career serving as a lead technician and service advisor at several shops in Rochester including Tom Kadlec Honda, Virgil’s Auto Clinic, and Heartland Tire Service. Because he was such a trusted and respected professional, loyal customers followed him throughout his career.

After 7 years of dating, Jeff was united in marriage to Shawna Ellefson on January 1, 1994, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN. They were blessed with three children, Theodore, Madelyn, and Katelyn. Although he worked hard, he played even harder. He was an avid outdoorsman, making many memories fishing and hunting with his family and friends. His proudest fishing and hunting achievements were landing a 280-pound blue marlin in Cabo San Lucas and harvesting a trophy bull moose in Alaska with a 58-1/2-inch antler spread, but above all else, he was a loving, dedicated husband and father with a heart of gold who will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Shawna Hanson; his adored children, Theodore, Madelyn, and Katelyn; his mother, Karen Hanson; brothers, Jamie Hanson and Lee Hanson; sister, Amarah (Tanveer) Makhdumi; along with countless other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Hanson.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Home with Pastor Waldemar Gies officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be in Oronoco Cemetery in Oronoco, MN.

Memorials may be made to Rochester Central Lutheran School. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hanson family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com