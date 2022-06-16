Jeffrey Harcey

Jeffrey “Jeff” Roger Harcey, 53, of Millville, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Green Prairie Rehabilitation Center in Plainview. He was born August 24, 1968, in Rochester to Roger and Marilyn (Nisbit) Harcey. He attended school at Elgin- Millville Schools and graduated in 1987. He married Megon Miller from Rochester and was later divorced. Jeff married Mary Funke and was later divorced.

Jeff lived his entire lifetime in Millville. He was a land surveyor and worked for MNDOT; WSB; CMS; and owned and operated Southeastern Engineering. He was a member of the Millville Sons of the American Legion. Jeff enjoyed spending his time fishing, going deer hunting, softball, and loved the MN Vikings. But his number one love was his family and friends!

Jeff is survived by his children, Carley (Isaac) Eichmann of Hastings, Tanner Harcey of Plainview, and Tamika Harcey of Plainview; his mother, Marilyn Harcey of Zumbro Falls; brothers, Ricky Harcey of Millville, Randy (Ann) Erdmann of Mantorville, Rodney (Carol) Harcey of Plainview, Jerry (Nancy) Erdmann of Dodge Center, and Monty (Tami) Erdmann of Zumbrota; a sister, Darla (Bruce) Schleusner of Fountain; two granddaughters, Emmalyn and Irelyn; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.

A Celebration of Life – “Jeff Has Gone Fishin” will be held on Saturday, June 25, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Millville Valley American Legion Post in Millville.

Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, the guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com