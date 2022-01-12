Jeffrey Huffman

Jeffrey Scott Huffman, 52, of Red Wing, died on Monday, January 10, 2022, at his home in Red Wing. He was born on April 25, 1969, in Austin, to Doreen (Opsahl) and Ronald Huffman. He grew up on his family’s farm in rural Lake City with his stepfather, Roger Geisler, mother, and three brothers. In 1987, after high school, Jeff joined the United States’ Army and served most of his four-year term in Nuremberg, Germany as a transportation specialist. After his honorable discharge, Jeff returned to Lake City and worked at a variety of companies including UBC, Federal Mogul, Valley Craft, and most recently in table games at Treasure Island Casino. He was united in marriage to Joleen Peterson on September 20, 2019. Jeff loved going to car races, bowling, hunting, playing golf, and enjoyed his job as a blackjack dealer. He looked forward to interacting with his regular guests and treasured the friendships he developed with his coworkers. Jeff received a devastating cancer diagnosis in the summer of 2019. He and his wife vowed to fight cancer as a team. Through multiple surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation, and hundreds of doctor appointments, they were inseparable.

He is survived by his wife, Joleen; three older brothers, Kenny, Bryan (Kathy), and Kevin (Suzanne) Huffman; maternal grandmother, Delores Ruzek; and two maternal aunts.

He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents, Jesse and Majelle Geisler; and maternal grandfather, Ordin Opsahl.

The family would like to thank the medical teams at Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota for their expert and compassionate care. We would like to especially thank Dr. Emiro Caicedo-Granados who has been with us since Jeff’s initial diagnosis and has shown us through meticulous treatment therapies and reassuring, heartfelt conversations what a true humanitarian is. We would also like to specifically thank Dr. Evidio Domingo-Musibay. We are so grateful for all the support of family, friends, coworkers, and medical teams. We couldn’t have come this far without you.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.