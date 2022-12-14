Jeffry T. Tupper, 55 of Rock Falls, IL died unexpectedly at his home Sunday December 11, 2022.

Jeff was born on July 26, 1967 in Rochester, MN the son of Thomas G. and Janice M. (Palmer) Tupper. He was a 1986 graduate of John Marshall High School in Rochester, MN. He married Trudy LeFevre on May 21, 1994 in Sterling. Jeff was employed by the City of Rock Falls Electric Department for the past 32 years where he worked in metering, the substation, the generator department and as a lineman. He loved following his children’s school and sporting events. He enjoyed working with his son Noah building their lawn care business. He was always willing to help out neighbors or others who needed assistance. Jeff enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sterling and the Rock Falls Eagles Club.

Survivors include his wife, Trudy; their children: Nicole Tupper, Noah Tupper (Jaylynn Razo) and Lauren Tupper; his parents, Tom and Janice Tupper of Rochester, MN; his brother, Brian Tupper (Tami Behmke); his nephews, Elliot and Wyatt Tupper; his mother in law Lois LeFevre; his brother in law Gene (Sarah) LeFevre; his sisters in law: Linda (Ken) Kessler, Cindy (Bob) Mundt, Peggy LeFevre and Lori (Stacey) Mack; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; dear family friend Marcia Potratz, and his fur grand dog “Nova”. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his father in law, Marlin LeFevre.

An Eagles Ritual service will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Friday December 16, 2022 followed by visitation until 7 PM at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls, IL There will be a brief visitation on Saturday December 17, 2022 beginning at 10:30 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Sterling, IL followed by funeral services at 11 AM. Burial will conclude at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling.