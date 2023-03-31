It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Jennifer Anne Evenson, 39, of Rochester, MN, on March 24th 2023, due to a medication reaction.

Jenny’s biggest passions in life were her 2 precious daughters and her cat Jynx.

Jenny is survived by 2 daughters Madilyn Carlson, 15, and Lyla Carlson, 14, their father Sam Carlson, mother and step-father, Denise and Kevin Plotz, grandmother, Delone Beaubien, 3 step-siblings Ryan (Katie) Plotz, Karyn (Kenny) Cumberledge and Dan Plotz. She is preceded in death by her father, Bob Evenson, brother Michael Evenson, paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 8, at the Eagles Club in Rochester MN, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.