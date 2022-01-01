Jerald B. Warner

Jerald Burton Warner, much loved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in Rochester, MN.

Jerald, or Jerry as everyone knew him, was born in Lorraine, WI on October 15, 1937 to parents, George Burton and Hilda Johnson Warner. He graduated from Elgin, MN High School in 1956. Jerry was extremely active in athletics and played varsity football, basketball, and baseball as an All Star. While doing all of this he also raced stock cars, even getting a big write up in the local paper for rolling one in big fashion.

While in High School he met and fell in love with Barbara Jean McDougall. The two can only be described as best friends and life long soul mates. Immediately following HS graduation, in 1956 Jerry enlisted in the US Air Force and completed his Basic training before returning to marry his high school sweetheart, Barbara on February 8th 1957 in Dover, MN. He was then transferred to Germany where he served for a year and a half and played football for the Air Force’s Ramstein Rams Gridiron. When he returned to the US, Barb had just finished her Nurses training and the two were able to move together to his new base in CA. It was there that their first child, Jamie was born. Jerry served as an Airman second class Regular and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal before being honorably discharged on June 7th, 1960.

Jerry then went to work for IBM in Rochester in 1960 and eventually became a Senior Associate Procurement Engineer. He was able to see much of the world traveling both nationally and internationally until his retirement in 1990. Not quite ready for retirement even after 30 years with IBM, he went on to work several more years in the same position for PEM Star.

Jerry and Barb and their 3 children, Jamie, Brenda, and Becky (who all survive him) lived in the country on 5 acres surrounded by numerous critters, including horses, dogs, and cats. Jerry loved helping his children train the horses and take them to horse shows around the country. Other hobbies of his included hunting, fishing, golfing, and bowling. He even scored a few perfect 300’s on the lanes.

In addition to his 3 children, Jerry is survived by 5 amazing, animal loving grand children, Blake and Blair (parents Jamie and wife Laurie), Rebecca (parent Brenda), and Alec and Paige (parents Becky and husband Daniel Sargent (deceased)). He also is survived by 5 Great Grandchildren, Landen, Tyson, Kenadee, Finley, and Cameron (children of Blake Warner).

Jerry had 2 siblings. Evelyn (husband Paul Tradup (deceased))who survives him and Eugene James Warner who proceeded him in death.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home. Memories can be shared at www.ranfranzandvinefh.com. Please send condolences to Barb Warner at Madonna Towers 4001 19 Ave NW Rochester, MN 55901.