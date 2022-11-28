Jerald Steinbauer

Jerald Max Steinbauer, 83, of Lake City, passed away on November 26, at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Jerry was born on July 9, 1939, to Max and Loraine (Kohner) Steinbauer in Winona, Minnesota. He graduated from Cotter High School in Winona and went on to St. Mary’s College, also in Winona, where he earned a Bachelor of Science. He then attended Winona State College to complete his Education Degree.

Jerry married M. Mercedes Cardenas on June 25, 1966, in Kalamazoo, Michigan. They lived in Hayfield where he taught Spanish in the same classroom for 34 years at Hayfield High School. He also was a yearbook advisor and led many student groups to Mexico and Spain. In 1990 they moved to Rochester, and in 2003 they moved to Lake City where he enjoyed his retirement years.

Jerry enjoyed his hobbies of hunting, fishing, bowling, softball, playing cards, reading, and calligraphy. He was a member of Frontenac Sportsman’s Club and Ducks Unlimited.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mercedes; two children Lori of Eagan, and Paul (Carri) of Elkhorn, WI; 3 grandchildren, Sydney, Tanner, and Emersyn; brothers, David of Rochester, and Ron of Winona; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 2, at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel with Father Matthew Fasnacht officiating. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be on Saturday, December 3, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Winona.

Memorials may be directed to Frontenac Sportsman Club, St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel. Guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com