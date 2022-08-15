Jeraldyne A Schmidt 97 years old of Rochester MN died Friday, August 12, 2022 at Arbor Terrace with her daughter and granddaughter by her side. Jeraldyne was born September 8, 1924 in Easton MN. During her life she wore a coat of many colors and started her life on her parents’ farm returning after a short career in Washington DC to care for her younger siblings after her mother’s death. This was one of her few regrets. She eventually raised five children on her own and taught them the value of family, ethics, and “making do”. She was a businesswoman, finance manager, and volunteered extensively after her retirement at Mayo Clinic and the Rochester Civic Theater. She enjoyed travel, socializing, reading, sewing, crocheting, walking, and cooking. If anyone needed anything she was there. She is survived by her children Arvin and (Patty) Schmidt Bruce and (Debbie) Schmidt Carla Daly and Camilla (Cami) Schmidt along with 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Carmen and grandson Sean along with 5 brothers and 1 sister. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined. As she lived selflessly so in death she donated her body to Mayo Clinic. She will be greatly missed but we know she was tired and led a full life.