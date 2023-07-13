Jerome “Jerry” Fakler

A Celebration of Life for Jerome “Jerry” Martin Fakler, age 72, of Rochester, MN, will be held as an intimate gathering hosted by the family.

Jerry died on Wednesday, July 12, at his home located at Samaritan Bethany skilled nursing facility in Rochester, MN, from complications from his medical conditions.

Jerry was born in Rochester, MN, on July 6, 1951, to Frederick and Teresa (Gerads Fakler) Allen. He attended school in Albert Lea and graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1969. After high school, he attended St. John’s University in Collegeville, MN, where he earned a degree in accounting. He went on to spend a majority of his working life applying his degree to the accounting profession and insurance industry. During his career he founded and operated a small consulting firm where, for over 30 years, he was able to assist many small businesses. On May 27, 1973, he was united in marriage with Sue Ann (Schreiber) in Albert Lea, MN. In 1978, their first son Randall joined their small family. In 1981, their family grew with the birth of Richard. The family relocated from their Albert Lea home to Osage, IA, in 1988. Owning his own consulting business allowed Jerry and Sue the flexibility to spend numerous hours of quality time raising their sons. He loved to spend time golfing, fishing, and was quick to make new friends. Jerry was known for his “punny” personality and could always be counted on for a good laugh or eye roll. He was adept at finding great deals and loved to thrift shop to collect unique items. He was known from his youth to be a “Trader Sam”, always making the best trades. Trading cars was his specialty. Jerry was an expert at home improvement projects and prided himself on teaching his sons those lifelong skills. In 2009, he found his true calling and became a grandfather. Spending time with his four grandchildren became the greatest joy in his life. He truly looked forward to teaching them to fish and having them for their special week at the lake. Jerry was a deacon of the United Church of God, where he served in countless ways including giving messages, leading hymns, singing in the choir, fellowshipping, and serving as treasurer in the local advisory council. Shortly after the death of the love of his life, Sue, Jerry relocated to Rochester, MN, to be closer to his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his sons Randall Fakler (Anne Winfrey) of Eyota, MN, Richard (Courtney) Fakler of Soddy Daisy, TN; grandchildren, Gezelle, Zachariah, Josiah, and Zemirah Fakler.

He is also survived by his mother Teresa Allen of Rochester, MN; siblings, Betsy Pelzer of Rochester, MN, Paul Fakler of Chatfield, MN, Margaret (Paul) Foxwell of Byron, MN, Gregory (Stephanie) Fakler of Blythewood, SC, Timothy Fakler of West Bend, IA, John (Theresa) Fakler of Phoenix, AZ, and Ann (Byron) Todd of Minneapolis, MN, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his father, his brother Steven Fakler, and Sue Fakler, his beloved wife of 45 years.

