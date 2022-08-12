Jerome “Jerry” Urban Petrie

Jerry Petrie, 86, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Jerry was born on September 6, 1935, in St. Joe, Wisconsin, the son of Roman and Margaret (Casper) Petrie. Jerry grew up on his parents’ dairy farm with six siblings. Jerry graduated from New Holstein High School in 1953. He served in the army for three years. On May 17, 1958, he married Marjorie Sabel who remained his wife for 27 years. Jerry and Marge moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where they began their family; one son, Jim and two daughters, Mary Beth and Sandi. Jerry attended Marquette University graduating with a BS in engineering. The family moved to Rochester, MN where Jerry began his career at IBM. Jerry worked at IBM for 32 years and retired in 2000. On January 15, 1989, he married Frances Elizabeth Sorensen whose family consisted of one daughter, Kristin and one son, Eric, and eventually five grandchildren. Frannie and Jerry remained married until his death. A Wisconsin native, Jerry was a Packer fan first then a Vikings fan, a preference which created a lot of teasing. Jerry was a passionate self-taught golfer. He enjoyed working in the backyard, growing roses, antiquing, and playing bridge and cribbage. Jerry loved the outdoors, especially feeding wildlife. His Catholic faith was very important to him. He served as an altar boy, a lector, and taught CCD classes. Jerry is survived by his spouse of 33 years, Frannie; his three children, Jim, Mary Beth (Tom) Taborsky and Sandi; two stepchildren, Kristin (Bruce) and Eric (Maggie); and five grandchildren; his brother Sylvester (Pat) Petrie; sisters Lillian Schneider and Mary Petrie; sister-in-law Ceil Petrie; brother-in-law Davis (Marian) Sabel; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents, Roman and Margaret; his first wife Marge; one brother, Frances Petrie; two sisters, Beatrice Kind and Cleopha Gau; brothers-in-law, Melvin Gau, Harold Schneider and Wilfred Kind. SERVICES: Jerry’s family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, August 19, 2022, beginning at 10 AM, at St Mary of the Lake Church, 419 W. Lyon Ave, Lake City, MN. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM. A light luncheon will follow. Donations can be made to St. Mary of the Lake Church or to Frannie for a golf memorial at Mount Frontenac Golf Course.