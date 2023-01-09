Jerome “Joe” Schueler

Jerome “Joe” Oscar Schueler - Rochester

Jerome Oscar Schueler, 82, of Rochester, MN died Friday, January 6th 2023 at his home.

Joe was born August 27th, 1940 at home in Willmar, MN to Oscar & Irma Schueler. He attended Svea Country District 55 school for the first 8 years and spent grades 9-12 at Willmar High School. He was baptized and confirmed at Svea Lutheran Church and he graduated from Willmar High School in 1958. Following high school he enlisted in the Air Force where he was selected to be part of the security service and taught to speak and translate Russian into English while stationed off the coast of Alaska and Japan. His Air Force career was from 1960 to 1964, and his rank was Airman First Class. After returning home from his military service, he attended Willmar Junior College before moving on to the University of Minnesota where he met Linda Anderson. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and was hired by the Chicago Tribune. Joe and Linda were married on June 22nd, 1968, and Eric was born in Joliet, IL, on January 12th, 1978. Joe’s love of the farm and country life brought the family back to MN in 1982 where they purchased a farm in Kandiyohi. He worked at the West Central Tribune in Wilmar as an editor and helped with the family farm on the weekends. He later sought out a new career at the Rochester Post Bulletin where he retired at the age of 70.

Joe always had a story to tell and a date to go with it. He had many hobbies. Some of the many included leather making, .022 rifles, rabbit hunting with beagles, horses, mules, tractors, gardening, antiques, flea markets, and sewing machines.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, of Rochester, MN; his son, Eric, of Chesapeake, VA; and his granddaughter, Phoebe. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, sisters, and brothers. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Ronald Erickson.

The funeral service will be held at 1 PM, Friday, January 13th, 2023, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 12 PM. Interment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN.

