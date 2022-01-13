Jerome Joseph “Jerry” Downes

Downes, Jerome Joseph “Jerry” passed away on Monday, January 10th, 2022 at 85 years old after a courageous 2 year battle with cancer. Jerry graduated from DeLaSalle High School in 1954 and then later from the College of St. Thomas. He enjoyed a 40-year career in sales with IBM in the Twin Cities and Rochester. He was active for many years with the Boy Scouts of America, Many Point Scout Camp, and the National Ski Patrol. He was steadfast in his commitment to his family and faith; his work at IBM; his contributions to Scouting; and his devotion to helping kids in need through various charities. Jerry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan Margaret Downes; brother Larry (Ann) Downes; his four sons: Jeff (Peggy), Joe, Paul (Lana), and Steve; 14 grandchildren: Brendan, Meghan, Bridget, Connor, Molly, Shannon, Kevin, Kelly, Ryan, Mackenzie, Nick, Colin, Keegan, Finny; and 7 great grandchildren: Eyvlyn, Laney, Lilja, Cohen, Harper, Caden and Adelaide. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marie and granddaughter, Bridget Downes. A Memorial Mass was held on Friday, January 14th, at St. John’s. An Irish Celebration of Life will also take place in spring 2022 with details to follow.