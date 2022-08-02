Jerome Leonard

Jerome “Jerry” Joseph Leonard, 81, of Millville, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 31, 2022. He was born on December 16, 1940, in Wabasha County to Thomas and Sophie (Klennert) Leonard. He attended school in rural Wabasha County School in West Albany and graduated from St. Felix High School in Wabasha in 1958. On July 14, 1962, he married the love of his life Janet Reiland at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Mazeppa.

Jerry and Janet lived in the St. Paul area for many years raising their family and moved back to the West Albany area in 1981. Jerry was employed with ACTON Construction out of Hugo, MN and enjoyed farming. He loved to go deer hunting, and going to garage sales, he enjoyed classic cars, and going to casinos including Laughlin, NV. Jerry and Janet especially loved being with family it was a very important part of their lives.

Jerry is survived by his children, Jeff (Annette) Leonard of Zumbro Falls, Jane (Mick) Adler and Jean (Bill) Krusmark both of Millville, and Janell (Dirk) Oelkers of Zumbro Falls; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Mark Leonard, Sr. of Lake City, and John (Joann) Leonard of Inver Grove Heights; three sisters-in-law, Ann Leonard of Forest Lake, Ruth Staub Vandeweerd, and Jane (Ralph) Burdick both of Mazeppa. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Janet, one brother Tom, grandson Joshua, and granddaughter Demitria.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church – West Albany in rural Millville, with Father Matthew Fasnacht officiating. Friends and family may visit on Wednesday, August 3, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel, and one hour prior to the service at the church.

