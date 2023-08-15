Jerry Allan Katzmann, age 77, died unexpectedly on June 18, 2023, while on vacation in Italy. Jerry was born in Newark, New Jersey on August 7, 1945 to German Jewish refugee parents Rose (Samfeld) and Ludwig Katzmann. He is survived by his bride of 55 years, Elizabeth; their son, David (Kristen); their daughter, Emma (Alan Rutter) and by grandchildren Alex and Lily and Michael and Oliver; and by his older sister, Miriam Smith (Gary Rogers), and her children Ben Smith (Connie), Afton Fraser, Margo Smithwick (Matt); his sisters in-law and brothers in-law Margaret Kogan (Robert) and their children Theo Kogan (Sean Pierce) and Zoë Kogan, Siri Akal Singh Khalsa (Hari Kaur) and Nadine DeGirolamo (Joseph) and their children William (Lindsey), Michael, and Christopher (Kim). He was predeceased by his infant sister Sandra, parents, and younger sister, Lynn Bennett McCoy (John McCoy).

Jerry graduated Weequahic High School, Newark, New Jersey in 1963, and earned his advanced degrees at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York. He was recruited to Mayo Clinic in 1976 by Dr. Robert Kyle following his post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Illinois Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois. His research focused on multiple myeloma and protein immunology. Throughout his career, Dr. Katzmann was instrumental in developing many laboratory assays that are still used in the Mayo Clinic practice. He was a consultant in the Division of Immunopathology and the Division of Clinical Biochemistry and Immunology, and later the Division of Hematopathology and he helped establish the cell kinetics laboratory and flow cytometry service in this area. Colleagues describe him as a wonderful teacher, mentor, and friend, as wise, kind, generous, modest about his own achievements and focused on the success of the work in the laboratories and between collaborating staff. He was internationally recognized as a leader in the field of plasma cell disorders. He retired from Mayo Clinic in 2014.

He was an active volunteer in Rochester at Channel One, Community Food Response, Family Promise, and the Tax Assistance Program. He served as president and on multiple committees at his church, worked with church-sponsored refugee families, helped create and staff a sanctuary space, worked on cook teams for Wednesday dinners, mentored youth in Coming of Age Programs, and taught children in religious education classes. Jerry pursued his personal spiritual development in a mensʼ Chalice Circle and weekly Zen Buddhist meetings.

He was bemused by what he observed in the world, optimistic, and charitably interpreted people and events. His east coast attitude was apparent in his frequent comment, “You can always ask.” He was inquisitive and asked difficult questions with consideration and kindness. His laughter and insights could change the energy in an auditorium of scientists, a conference room of board or committee members, and a room of students. Jerry, remaining realistic and hopeful, trusted that people would figure things out and make wise decisions. Comments from colleagues, family, and friends describe his interest in and ability to make sense of the world, to maintain calm and positivity, and to support others in their development and investigations, helping them feel seen and heard.

Jerry had a remarkable ability to turn strangers into friends. Being curious about both journeys and destinations, he liked to plan national and international trips, traveling with family and friends. Jerry enjoyed hiking, biking, canoe-camping and scuba diving. He liked to try new things, and develop new skills: he was renowned for his key lime pies, potato latkes, and spritz cookies. He began every morning with sudoku puzzles and routinely completed the New York Times daily and Sunday crossword puzzles in ink. He could be counted on to play bridge, cribbage, poker, and board games of all descriptions. Little gave him as much happiness as being a grandfather, father, husband, son, brother and uncle. May his memory be a blessing.

A Celebration of Life Memorial is planned for Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the First Unitarian Universalist Church, 1727 Walden Land SW, Rochester, MN, A reception will follow. The service will be streamed live and later viewable on the church’s YouTube site. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the following organizations, or organizations of your choice working for a more just and loving world: Giffords (Giffordʼs.org)- working to end gun violence through policy, elections, and law. Equal Justice Initiative (eji.org)- supporting human rights through racial and economic justice.