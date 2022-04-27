Jerry A. Olson, 84, of Rochester, MN passed away April 25, 2022 at the Olmsted Medical Center Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Jerry Allen Olson was born September 18, 1937 in New Richland, Minnesota, the son of Arvil and Inga (Ausen) Olson. He graduated in 1955 from New Richland High School. Jerry entered into the United States Air Force in 1955 and served for four years. He was stationed overseas serving in Korea, Germany and France. Following his time in the Air Force, he worked at Streater Store Fixtures in Albert Lea. He continued his education at Austin Area Vocational School and earned a two year degree in engineering. He was then employed as an electrical technician at IBM for 31 years. Following his retirement from IBM, he attended Minnesota Riverland Technical College and earned a certificate in truck driving. He worked as a truck driver for a farmer and also spent 10 years driving for Rochester City Delivery.

Jerry was united in marriage to Lois Brewer on August 28, 1960 in Mansfield, MN they were blessed with three children. He was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and spent countless hours volunteering and serving on the ushering team. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and golf and recently achieved a hole in one.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Olson of 61 years of Rochester, MN; children, Alan Olson of Minneapolis, MN, Nancy Olson of Eagle, CO and Steven (Angela) Olson of Wahoo, NE; three grandchildren, Rochelle (Luke) Janning, Carleigh Olson, and Braedenn Olson; one great-grandchild, Merrick Olson; brothers and sisters, Don (Ruby) Olson, Rodger Olson, Russell (Simone) Olson, Gilman (Jean) Olson, Marilyn (Bob) Petersen, Glen Olson, and Audry Olson; many nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Delores.

Funeral services for Jerry will be held Friday, May 6 at 10:30am at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church 1212 12th Ave NW, Rochester, MN with Pastor Hayden Kvamme officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 5 from 5-7pm at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Please wear blue to the service as it was Jerry’s favorite color.

Interment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Alzheimer’s Association, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

