The funeral service for Jerry F. Toogood, 81, a longtime Stewartville, MN resident, will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday (December 29, 2021) at Pleasant Grove Church of Christ, with Lance Lorenz officiating. Burial with military graveside honors by the Stewartville American Legion Post 164 will follow at Union Cemetery. Jerry went to be with the Lord on Monday (December 20, 2021) due to unexpected natural causes.

Jerry Francis Toogood was born September 19, 1940 in his family home on the Buckholtz Farm, Sumner Township, Fillmore County, MN. to Francis and Eileen (Klomps) Toogood. He grew up on the family farm and attended the Union Country School and Pleasant Grove Country School before graduating from Chatfield H.S. in 1958. He attended the Austin Area Vo-tech from 1958-1960 and served in the United States Army from 1963-1965, including duty overseas in Germany. Jerry was married on December 27, 1963 at the Church of Christ in Marion, MN to Lillian Woudsma. Following their marriage the couple made their home in Stewartville, where they raised their daughters and have continued to make their home. Jerry was a longtime (33 yrs.) employee at IBM in Rochester as a manufacturing and tool room machinist before retiring in February of 2000. Lillian was a homemaker and was employed at Stewartville School District as a para-professional for 18 years. Jerry was employed part-time at Napa Auto Parts in Rochester since 2003. He was a lifelong member of the Pleasant Grove Church of Christ where he shared his many talents as a volunteer and served on many committees. He also volunteered on the Union Cemetery Board in Pleasant Grove. Jerry enjoyed: spending time with family and friends, reading, cross country road trips, summertime biking on trails and downhill skiing in the wintertime. He enjoyed visiting with friends and neighbors alike and loved time spent with family, especially his grandchildren. Above all, Jerry was a servant at heart and a committed follower of Jesus. He will be deeply missed.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 57 years – Lillian; his daughter, Marcie (Doug) Demaree of Jenks, OK, and two granddaughters, Mikayla Demaree and Meredith (Duncan) White ; his daughter, Stacie (Toney) Salva of Cranberry Township, PA, and two grandchildren, Tanner (Delaney) Salva and Haley Salva; his two sisters, Darlene (John) Welch of rural Stewartville and Carolyn Wicks of Apple Valley, MN. Jerry was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Madison Demaree, his parents, most recently his brother, Paul Toogood and his brother-in-law Curtis Wicks.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 5 to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday at Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville and 1 hr. prior to the service at the church on Wednesday morning. Condolences and memories of Jerry are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com. The family suggests memorials be sent to Ozark Christian College (1111 N. Main, Joplin, MO 64801).