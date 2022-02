June 15, 1946 - Feb. 17, 2022

WHALAN, Minn. - Jerry Olson, 75, Whalan, Minn., died Thursday, Feb. 17, in his home.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m to noon, followed by a funeral at noon, Saturday, Feb. 26, at Whalan Lutheran Church. The Rev. Patricia Hinkie will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service in Rushford, Minn.