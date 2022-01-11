Jerry Ray Haack, age 66, passed peacefully with his beloved family at his side January 9th, 2022. Jerry was the only child born to Marlin and Harriet Haack (Grams) on November 29, 1955. Jerry was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran in Pleasant Valley and confirmed into the Lutheran faith at Redeemer Lutheran Church. He grew up in southeast Rochester and attended Pinewood and Central Schools, graduating from Mayo High School in 1974. Jerry then attended Rochester Vocational School studying auto mechanics. His first job took him to Farm and Home, it was there that a certain cashier caught his eye and thus blossomed into a lifelong relationship. Prior to his marriage Jerry joined forces with his dad to build a new house in which to bring his new bride. Jerry Haack and LuAnn Bierbaum were married at Redeemer Lutheran on June 21st, 1980.

Jerry was a lifelong member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and was honored to serve as an Elder, Usher, and was also involved in the Rochester Servant Event.

Jerry continued working for 11 years at Farm and Home and then continued his career at Adamson Motors. He retired in April of 2021 after 35 years with the dealership. He gained lifelong friendships and took great pride in the ability to help others learn and grow in the trade.

Jerry was a quiet and private person who cared greatly for those around him. His actions often exceeded his words in showing just how much he cared. His family and extended family were the center of his life and he enjoyed spending time with them. He especially enjoyed bonfires, four wheeling and the shores of Lake Superior. He is survived by his wife LuAnn of 41 years, Twin daughters: Melissa Montgomery of Rochester and Michelle (Jeremy) Braem of Plainview and a son Mitchell Haack of Rochester. Six grandchildren who he adored: Henry, William, Ashley, Megan Bream, and Peyton, Elliott Montgomery.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 869 7th Ave. SE, Rochester. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in rural Viola. Visitation will be Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes and also one hour prior to the service at church.

The family requests that masks be worn at both the visitation and the funeral service.

