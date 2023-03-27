Jessica Na (Bae Na), 64, of Rochester Minnesota, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Jessica was born on June 15, 1958, in a remote village in Laos. In June, 1989, Jessica fled to the United States as a refugee of Thailand, along with her two young children. Not only did she rise to the challenge of traveling to the United States, but did so without knowing the English language. She trusted in the Christian missionaries that helped make this possible. Once in the United States, Jessica worked multiple jobs as a single mother to provide for her young sons, while acclimating to a totally new culture. She completed her English Language Certification, and later obtained her United States citizenship in 2005. Jessica was a long-time member of the Lahu church in Rochester, and attended up until her declining health no longer allowed her to do so.

Jessica is survived by one brother (ChaSon) and one sister (Nasor), both of Laos, and by her three sons Jagor Cha, Chan (Jamie) Cha, and Patrick Cha, all of Rochester. Jessica was blessed with five grandchildren (Caleb, Dvonte, Liam, Jack, and Owen). Her hobbies included hiking, fishing for panfish, needle and threading, cooking traditional Laotian food, and spending time with family. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.

The family would like to recognize and thank all the staff members of Whitewater Health Services in St. Charles, Minnesota, for the excellent care they provided Jessica in her last few months of life, as well as the caring staff of Seasons Hospice. The family will hold a private graveside memorial service to honor and celebrate Jessica’s life.