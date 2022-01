Dec. 29, 1920 - Jan. 13, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Jewell Potvin, 101, Rochester, Minn., died Thursday, Jan. 13, in Rochester.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home in Rochester. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens.

