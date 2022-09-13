Jewell Potvin, 101, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2022 at Samaritan Bethany in Rochester.

Jewell was born December 29, 1920 in Plainview, MN to Buel and Frana (Boie) Knowlton. She was a 1938 graduate of Rochester High School. Jewell married Earl Potvin in Rochester on October 1, 1939. Jewell was an accomplished seamstress. Not only did she create beautiful clothing for her family but she worked at a wedding store handling the intricate details of many wedding dresses and formal wear fittings. Along with sewing, Jewell also had a passion and talent for painting. Jewell and Earl also loved to travel and they enjoyed going South during the Winter, either to Texas or Florida. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was active in many Bible studies, Women’s groups and helped teach Sunday school. She was a kind, loving and generous woman.

Jewell is survived by her three daughters, Pamela Potvin of Denver, CO, Tanis Eaker of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and Janet Potvin of Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Sayat (Taisiya) Potvin, Racheal Schroeder, Lyne (Peggy Evans) Eaker, Tiakia (Krysta) Eaker and Dawn Ross; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Earl; her “Ace in the hole” brother, Pete; grandson, Martin Anderson; son-in-law, Wayne Eaker and by her parents.

A Celebration of life service for Jewell will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 222 6th Avenue SW, Rochester, MN. At 1:00 PM Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home 5421 Royal Place NW special music will be performed by The Hurst Family Experience followed by a service for her daughter, Janet Potvin. A luncheon will follow at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Ranfranz and Vine Remembrance and Reception Centre.

