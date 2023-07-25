Jill Glenna Hanson, 57, of Rochester, Minnesota passed away July 19, 2023, at Saint Mary’s Hospital surrounded by family and friends. She was born April 14th, 1966, in Owatonna to Glenn and Mary Lou Hanson.

Jill graduated from West Concord High School in 1984. She attended St Cloud State University and Rochester Community College. Jill was currently employed with Rochester Public Schools Student Nutrition Services and was previously employed at Rochester Walmart North for 30 years. She also worked part time at Joel’s Greenhouse in Pine Island.

Jill was married to Brian Elton on July 31st, 2002. They are blessed with 2 children, daughter Sydney and son Collin. She will be remembered for her love of her children and was always wanting to share with others what they were up to. Jill attended Christ Community Church in Rochester and was active in the children’s Awana Program. She had just completed 30 years of Awana service. She also attended many mission trips to Sisseton, South Dakota.

Jill is survived by her husband Brian Elton, children Sydney Elton, Collin Elton of Rochester, her parents Glenn and Mary Lou Hanson of West Concord, brother Les Hanson (Beth) of Shelby Township, Michigan. Father and mother-in-law Curtis and Janice Elton of Harmony, brother-in-law Kevin Elton (Michelle) of Harmony, sister-in-law Julie Armenta (John) of Chatfield, nieces Jenna, Karson, Brooke, Faith, and Isabelle, and nephews Tristen, Jordan, and Ben. Numerous beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Jill loved her pet cats, Pierre and JoJo, and her German Shepard, Augie. She looked forward to an annual trip with family and friends to Camp Lebanon near Upsala, MN, where she had attended and worked in her youth. She had an amazing green thumb and loved to spend time growing vegetables and flowers. Jill enjoyed having taco and game night with friends and family, visiting state capitals, travelling with family, playing Mario on her Nintendo Wii, church volleyball, baking, cooking, making lefse, reading books, decorating for Christmas, and her favorite musical artists Elvis, Gary Puckett, and Rick Springfield.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Christ Community Church 4400 55th St NW Rochester, MN 55901. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023, from 4 - 6 PM at Ranfranz and Vine, and one hour prior to the service. A private family burial will be held at the Concord Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations preferred to the Humane Society and Christ Community Church Mission Fund.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hanson family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.