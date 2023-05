Jim Beaudette

Age 77, of Prior Lake, MN, passed Feb. 15, 2023. Forever loved by wife, Sue; children, Kris (Tara), Tim (Oralia), Shawn (Teresa), Kate; 6 grandchildren; sister, Jeanne Doody. Mass of Christian Burial, Fri. May 12, 2023, 11 am, with gathering one hour prior, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Ave SE, Prior Lake.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.