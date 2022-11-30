Jim Hansen, 75, of Dover, died Sunday evening, November 27, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospitals, St. Mary’s Rochester Campus. Jim was born March 25, 1947 in Rochester to Donald and Geraldine (Pries) Hansen. He was raised on the family farm north of Eyota and graduated from Dover-Eyota High School in 1965. Jim worked for the Department of Natural Resources for a short time, before working for Dover Ready Mix. He retired from The Olmsted County Highway Department following a 21-year career there.

Jim loved the outdoors, deer hunting in the area, and fishing on the river. He enjoyed many days with his family on the river, tubing, and camping. He loved his Chevy’s, John Deeres, and enjoyed several years as an avid stock car racer. He had several dogs over the years and was especially fond of his Pug, “Juddy Buddy.”

Jim is survived by his daughter, Nicole (Patrick) Hanley of Dover, his two grandchildren, Caden and Ava Hanley, a sister LaDonna Corbin of Plainview, two brothers, David “Happy” (Nancy) Hansen and Larry (Kris Opshal) both of Elba and his long-time special friend and mother to his daughter, Donna Hanenberger. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother-in-law, Steve Corbin and his best friend, Keith Bedtka.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 12941 CR-9, Eyota, MN 55934, with the Reverend Jean Boese officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 4- 7 p.m. Monday, December 5th at Hoff Funeral Service in St. Charles. WWW.hofffuneral.com.