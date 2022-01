June 22, 1947

Jan. 5, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Jim “Torch” Bendickson, 74, Rochester, Minn., died Wednesday, Jan. 5, in his home.

A celebration of life will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Rochester Cremation Services.

Arrangements by Rochester Cremation Services.