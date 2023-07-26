Jimmy L. Lester

Jim Lester, 74, left our world on July 20, 2023. He was born in Lakota, Iowa, the oldest of four brothers. Jim spent his early years in Rochester, MN where he completed high school and became a steamfitter. Jim owned two successful plumbing and heating businesses, one in Rochester and one in McCall, ID. Jim was an avid, life-long collector of antique cars and motorcycles and actually completed the restoration of two! He had been working on the restoration of a Studebaker Avanti before his death. When not puttering with cars he liked to fly fish on the streams and rivers of Idaho and Montana and in the big water on the Sea of Cortez.

After retiring from the plumbing business he moved to Bozeman, MT with his wife Robin and opened a specialty deli/restaurant. Jim loved vacationing in Baja, California on the Sea of Cortez and for the last several years he and Robin enjoyed spending their time between Montana and Mexico.

He is survived by his wife, Robin Conner Lester, his daughter Kari Lester Leone (Erik) and granddaughters Kira and Lexi. A celebration of life will be held on the Sea of Cortez at a future date to be determined. In lieu of memorials, we ask that you spend some time with your family and those close to you.