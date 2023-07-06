Joan D. Loos

Joan Delores Loos, age 92, of Rochester, Minnesota died Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Rochester East Health Services.

Joan was born on July 15, 1930 to Sanders and Carrie (Button) Ellis in Racine, WI. She grew up in Racine and went to school there. She married Robert Loos on September 16, 1950. They lived in Richland, Washington, Dubuque, Iowa and then moved to Rochester in 1982.

Joan enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, crafting, cats and collecting.

She is survived by her husband Robert; children Linda (Don) Kloberdanz, Robert (Aurea) Loos, Steve (Shanon) Loos, Gerry (Dedra) Loos, David (Rita) Loos, Cindy Barrett and Raymond (Amy Wold) Loos; 15 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one daughter Susan.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church (2124 Viola Rd NE, Rochester, MN 55906). Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joan’s name to Paws and Claws of Rochester or the Humane Society.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Loos family