Joan (Haimes) Bany

Joan Ann (Haimes) Bany, 86, of Plainview and formerly of Elgin and Rochester, passed away on Thursday morning April 27, 2023, at Greenwood Prairie Rehabilitation Center in Plainview. She was born August 25, 1936, in Nicollet, MN to Elmer and Florence (Wieland) Ginkel. Joan attended elementary school in Springfield and started high school at Albert Lea and graduated from Plainview High School in 1954. While in high school she was a cheerleader and majorette at both Albert Lea and Plainview schools.

Joan married Donald L. Haimes on August 12, 1956, in Plainview where they resided to raise their family of five children. Joan was employed at Plainview News for several years, and then was secretary at Plainview Community Schools for 25 years. Don died January 14, 1991, and Joan continued to live in Plainview until 1993. Joan married Merle Bany on August 7, 1993, and they lived in rural Elgin and Rochester. Merle died on July 11, 2021. Joan then moved to Eyota and returned to Plainview to reside at Greenwood Prairie in November of 2022.

Joan enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and was a member of the Golden Girls. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Joan is survived by her five children, Amber Kern of Roseville; Scott (Tess) Haimes of Brisbane, Australia, Kit Haimes of Plainview, Anthony “Tony” (Patty Ann) Haimes of Rochester, and Brent Haimes of Elgin; seven step-children, Colleen (Mark) Szymanski of Farmington, Michelle Mulvihill of New Prague, Chrisette Bany of Minneapolis, Melanie Glynn of Dover, Crystal Bany of Eyota, Cherise (Joe) Rauter of Muskego, WI, and Monte (Mary) Bany of Lake City; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Tamra (John) Toso of Arizona, and Joyce (Alan) Koss of Plainview; and two brothers, Donald (Nadine) Ginkel of Colorado, and Bruce (Diana) Ginkel of Kellogg. She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, a sister Donna Mae, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jean and LeRoy German.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, at Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Plainview with Pastor Larry Orth officiating. Burial will follow the service in Greenwood Cemetery in Plainview. Friends and family may visit from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at the Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, the guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com