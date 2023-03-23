Joan Kathleen Bowron, 92, of Rochester died peacefully on March 19 at home.

Joan was born December 17, 1930 to Leonard and Gladys Provost in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. She was married to Robert Bowron, the love of her life, on October 4, 1952. She met him on a blind date while attending the Kahler School of Nursing here in Rochester. Joan worked as an RN at Methodist Hospital, retiring in 1985.

She loved to sing, do yard work, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and was an avid reader. Most of all, she loved God and her family.

Joan is survived by three daughters, Patti (Joel) Sackett of Rochester, Josie (Chuck) Kohlmeyer of Chatfield, and Kay (Mark) Kessler of Rochester. Two sons, Tony and Chris (Katie) Bowron both of Rochester. Five grandchildren, Kristen (Jason) Kunert and Katie (Willie) O’Neil of Rochester, Mathew (Diane) Bowron of Mankato, and Alex and Jack Bowron of Rochester. Six great-grandchildren, Jacelyn Sackett of Hudson Wisconsin, Oliver (Austin) Sackett of LaCrosse Wisconsin, Avery and Cleary O’Neil of Rochester, and Peyton and Jorja Kunert of Rochester.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, brother Jack Provost and grandson Aaron Sackett. At Joan’s request, there will be no visitation or formal services. We ask that you celebrate and honor her in a meaningful way to your relationship with her.

The family would like to thank the Mayo Clinic Hospice team for their guidance in our journey.