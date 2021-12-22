Joan L. Rolbiecki

Joan Rolbiecki, 86, of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Methodist-Mayo Clinic Hospital due to complications of dementia. She was surrounded by her loving family when she joined her angels in heaven.

Joan was born on November 29, 1935 in Hale Township, WI to Peter (Tony) and Isabel Klundby. She graduated from Whitehall Memorial High School in 1954 and received her Junior Future Homemakers of America degree.

After high school, she met her future husband Richard Rolbiecki while attending a dance. They began their married life together in Winona, MN and shortly after they moved to Rochester, MN where they were blessed to raise their six children. Their home was always open to their family, friends and children’s friends.

Joan retired from Mayo Clinic / St. Mary’s Hospital as an Admissions Representative. She was very proud of her career with Mayo Clinic. Joan enjoyed dancing, listening to music, thrifting, thunderstorms and watching the rain and snow fall outside. Throughout her life she spent time building close relationships with her children and grandchildren teaching them life skills that they will cherish forever. She was one of the most patient and gentle souls in the world.

We would like to give special thanks to our sister Kim, who took on the responsibility of caring for our mother to ensure she could remain comfortably in her home as her disease progressed. Along with our sister Susie & Kim’s daughter Micayla, they spent time treating mom to her “special spa days” at home, playing cards, going on daily drives and sharing many laughs together. Her kind spirit and beautiful smile will be greatly missed.

Joan is survived by her children; Catherine Hicks, Jodi Snyder, Kimberly Rolbiecki, Steven Rolbiecki and Susan (Nathan) Nelson, sister Joyce Lyga, 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Rolbiecki and son Robert Rolbiecki.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Joan’s daughter, Kim. We will be hosting a celebration of life in the future. Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.