Joan M. Underwood

Joan Marie Underwood, at the age of 58, passed away at her home in Rochester, Minnesota on January 9th, 2022, after a battle with cancer. Born in Owatonna, Minnesota on June 1, 1963, to Howard Gerald Underwood and Veronica “Roni” Lucille Underwood (Kvasnicka). Joan grew up in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota and graduated from John Marshall High School in Rochester, Minnesota in 1981. After high school she went to work for Breck School in a suburb of the Twin Cities as a secretary before going on to work for ASSE, an international exchange student program. Joan later went to school to become an esthetician and remained in the beauty industry, working at various salons until her two sons completed high school. For a few years she re-located to Laguna Beach, California until health issues brought her closer to her two sisters, Mary Kay and Laurie in Boone, North Carolina. She lived there several years and started a Stroke Support Group in the community until making her way back home to Rochester. Joan was a loving mother, always cheering her kids on. She relished the time spent with loved ones catching up and sharing a good laugh. Even in her hardest times her sense of humor remained intact through health struggles and more recently cancer, never one to complain. A creature of habit, a good listener and passionate about doing the right thing. She liked to be outdoors in nature, taking in the scenery and bird watching. In more recent years, Joan was a Mayo volunteer pampering patients with hand massages. She found pleasure in quilting personalized blankets in her spare time. Joan spent her last Earthly year traveling to be with family and friends. She was a loving mother, loyal sister, a caring friend and an amazing grandma, “Noni,” to her grandkids whom she adored.

Joan is survived by her two sons Hector Morales and Dustin (Kelly) Boyd, 2 grandchildren, Brooke and Colin and 6 brothers and sisters, Dan (Nan) McGuiness, Mary Kay Underwood (Ben Henderson), Pat (Mary Beth) Underwood, Laurie Bienko, Jack (Kim) Underwood, and Kathy (Dick) Goodman, in addition to nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased in death by her older brother Michael and her parents.

We invite family and friends to attend her Celebration of Life being held Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the Blooming Prairie Servicemen’s Club. Worlein Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at worlein.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in her name or to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.