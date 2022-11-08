Joan Marie Orke, 73, passed away November 1, 2022 in her beloved Minneapolis, MN.

Joan is preceded in death by her father, Melvin Selmer Orke and mother, Mary Maxine Orke. Joan is survived by daughter, Ana (Mark) Dayton; her adopted daughter, Elizabeth Orke; sisters, Sandra Damm and Roberta (Mark) Ohnsted; brothers, Dennis (Janet) Orke; James Orke; William (Mari) Orke; many devoted cousins; and many nieces and nephews, whom she adored.

Joan was born January 15, 1949 and grew up in Rochester, MN. She struggled courageously with great physical pain during her life, beginning when she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis at age nine. Yet, she is best remembered for her sharp wit, brilliant mind, compassionate heart and playful spirit. She attended the University of Minnesota, then worked for many years as a Computer Programmer at Honeywell.

Joan had a deep, unwavering love of animals. She especially cared for the most vulnerable creatures in need. Her basement was often filled with kittens who had been abandoned and she volunteered for many years at Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release and the Will Steger Foundation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Basilica of St. Mary, 88 North 17th Street in Minneapolis on Friday, November 18th. Visitation at 11; Service at noon; Lunch to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release.

