July 1, 1943 - July 7, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Joan Marilyn Kidd, 79, Rochester, formerly Wykoff, Minn., died Thursday, July 7, in Olmsted Medical Hospital.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 16, at Wykoff United Methodist Church.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.