Joan T. Gerteisen

Joan Teresa Gerteisen, 89, formerly of Mankato, currently residing at Madonna Towers of Rochester, MN passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Joan was born June 7, 1932 to the late Otto and Teresa Franta of Wabasso, MN. Joan grew up in Wabasso, graduated from high school then went on to attend St. Catherine’s in St. Paul, MN. She began secretarial work at 3M Company in 1954.

In early 1962, Joan moved to Colorado and worked as a secretary for a livestock registry company. There she met her husband, Jerome. They married and settled in Mankato, MN where they raised their 2 daughters; they later divorced.

She worked as a homemaker and in later years was employed part-time at Cub Food in Mankato. Joan was active in Catholic Daughters. She enjoyed sewing and cooking for her family, going shopping and going for coffee with friends. She loved watching her Minnesota Twins, and spending time her twin brother John, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

In 2010, she moved from Mankato to Madonna Towers of Rochester where she enjoyed making new friends, going out to eat, attending dance recitals, and playing Old Maid with her granddaughter.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents Otto and Teresa Franta; brothers, Vincent and John; daughter, Teresa; and son-in-law, Timothy. She is survived by daughter, Diane (Timothy) Nolan; granddaughter, Kiera; a sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, ex-husband Jerome Gerteisen and many friends.

The Celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN with Rev. James H. Kunz officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Celebration. Burial will be held in New Ulm Catholic Cemetery in New Ulm, MN at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Schola Foundation (Teresa Gerteisen Memorial Scholarship), Madonna Living Community, Father Thomas Diehl Endowment Fund, or Mayo Hospice.

