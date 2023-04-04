Joan Whiting, age 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday March 29, 2023.

Joan Beatrice (Hoog) Whiting was born December 28, 1929 in Pipestone, MN to Gerard and Violet Hoog of Woodstock, MN.

Joan completed eight grades of elementary education in Woodstock, graduating from Pipestone High School in May of 1948. She enrolled in the Rochester Methodist Kahler School of Nursing and graduated with her RN degree in July of 1951. Joan was employed as an RN by Mayo Clinic. She had many roles as an RN but mentioned many times how she enjoyed working as a surgical nurse in plastic surgery. She went on to become the coordinator and head surgical nurse in Urology at St. Mary’s Hospital, retiring in 1991. Joan knew the importance of medical study and donated her body to the Mayo Clinic for Anatomical research. She also donated her brain for Alzheimer’s study.

During Joan’s time in nursing, she was invited to the First Baptist Church of Rochester by one of her teaching instructors. There she met Russell Whiting and on August 11th, 1951 they were united in marriage in Woodstock, MN. They then returned to Rochester where they made their home.

Joan enjoyed being a wife, mother, and a homemaker. Her pristine flower garden was a source of comfort and satisfaction.

Joan was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church and was active in children’s ministry, women’s ministry, and she had a heart for missions.

She is survived by her daughter, Pam; Son, Judd (Deb); Grandchildren, Alissa, Kristen, Nikki, and Megan; Great-grandchildren, Matthew, Ada, and Ivy; Nephews and Niece, Bruce (Jackie) Berryhill, Ken (Jenny) Berryhill and Diane Oltmann

Joan is preceded in death by her Husband, Russell Whiting; Parents Gerard and Violet Hoog; Sister, Connie (Clinton) Berryhill; Nephew Jerry Berryhill.

The family would like to thank the friends and staff at Cardigan Ridge in Little Canada, MN for their care and support of Joan, during the past four years.

The memorial service for Joan Whiting will be held at Calvary Baptist Church,

5905 Silas Dent Rd, Rochester, MN Saturday April 22, 2023. Visitation will be at 10:00 am, Memorial service at 11:00 am.