JoAnn A. Blazing

JoAnn Arlene Blazing “Grams”, born February 4th, 1935 (86), a life-long resident of Viola, Minnesota died peacefully in her sleep at her daughter Teri’s home in Rochester, MN on January 16th, 2022.

JoAnn is survived by her children; daughters Teri Diedrich (Doug), Tamera Meres, and her son Steven Blazing (Janelle), her grandchildren Kelly Stayton, Steven Blazing, and Jay Carroll; her great grandchildren Jayli, Kason, Myla, Zeke, Logan, Phoenix and Bryndle.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband Richard “Dick” Blazing, her grandson, Chad Steven Blazing and a slew of pets who were pampered and spoiled throughout their lifetime. To be a pet of Dick/JoAnn’s, was to live a life of royalty.

JoAnn had many passions and hobbies over her lifetime that included gardening, animals, and anything Dr. Phil. The family remains confused on the latter. JoAnn would often regale others with what a fabulous cook she was; whether it would be her often made potato salad, shoe leather pork chops or her Goulash. My friends, JoAnn Blazing was no cook. On Sundays however, you could always count on her to whip up the best pancakes and sausage this side of the Mississippi. Just as equally, JoAnn was not known for decorating and fashion sense. Sort of ironic given she spent the better part of 40 years reupholstering furniture. JoAnn had a great sense of humor and would often laugh hysterically until she was in tears. She was fiercely devoted to her family, and always stepped in to provide support. JoAnn was a selfless woman who did for others without recognition. In this time, we felt she should be recognized for all she has contributed to the lives of people and animals alike.

The family has decided to hold a Celebration of Life event in May (JoAnn’s favorite month) with details announced at a future date.

JoAnn and Dick’s favorite charity was Paw’s and Claws and in accordance with JoAnn’s wishes and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation.