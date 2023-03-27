JoAnn E. Fiss

A Mass celebrating the life of JoAnn Fiss will be held at the Church of the Resurrection, Rochester MN on April 1, 2023, at 11:00 AM. A gathering of remembrance will be held an hour before the service and a lunch will be served after Mass.

JoAnn was born on September 13, 1936, in St. Paul, MN and died March 24, 2023, in Rochester, MN at St. Mary’s Hospital with her husband Bob at her side. She was a registered nurse in her younger days, and worked for the Red Cross, St. Mary’s Hospital and Olmsted County through her working life. JoAnn was a volunteer for several organizations both in Red Wing and Rochester.

She was loved and will be missed very much by her husband, Bob; her children, Doug Fiss, Karen Scarpella (Pasco), Charlie Fiss (Kim), Amiee Jones (James); her six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

Memorials in honor of JoAnn preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or Mayo Alheimer’s Disease Research Center.