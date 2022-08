JoAnn Irene Smith was born May 25, 1931 in Huron, South Dakota to Marvin and Irene (Churchill) Smith. She worked for the Mayo Clinic for 22 years. She married Alfred Petosky in 1973. She is survived by daughters Debra LaFontaine, Shoreview, MN, Jodi Boeckermann, Rochester, MN, grandson Cameron Boeckermann, St. Paul, MN and niece, Betsey Smith, Rochester, MN. Private burial, Oakwood Cemetery.