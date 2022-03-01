Joann M. Engelbert

Joann Marie (Drazkowski) Engelbert, 84, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at River Bend Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rochester, Minnesota.

Joann was born on June 27, 1937, to Joseph and Irene (Kugler) Drazkowski in Fountain City, Wisconsin. She was the oldest of 12 children. Joann graduated from Cotter High School in Winona, MN, and St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Rochester, MN. Joann worked at St. Mary’s Hospital from 1960-1966. She later continued her career in home health care at the Charter House. On August 21, 1965, she married the love of her life, Jerome Engelbert at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona, MN, and together they had three children, Kristine, Todd, and Daniel.

Joann enjoyed quilting, spending time with her family, and was a longstanding and devoted member of St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Joann is survived by her husband, Jerry; children, Kristine (David) Sauer, of Faribault, MN; Todd (Heather) Engelbert, of Eagan, MN; and Daniel Engelbert, of Rochester, MN; five grandchildren, Elizabeth and Caroline Sauer, Annika and Gavin Engelbert, and Jaden Engelbert; sisters, Shirley (Donald) Kegel, Mary Jo (James) Boerboom, and Kathy (Gary) Boyle; brothers, Ronald Drazkowski, Frank Drazkowski, Phillip (Catherine) Drazkowski, Paul (Terry) Drazkowski, and Ralph (Peggy) Drazkowski, and brother-in-law, Richard Paulson.

Joann was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Irene; 2 brothers John and Michael; a sister, Paulette Paulson; and 2 sisters-in-law, Sandra Drazkowski and Ann Drazkowski.

A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Pius X Catholic Church (1315 12th Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or donor’s choice.

The Engelbert family would like to especially thank the River Bend Memory Care staff and caregivers for their loving support of Joann for the past 3 years.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Engelbert family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.