JoAnn Miller

JoAnn LaDean (Kneeskern) Miller, age 85, died peacefully Friday, December 31, 2021 at her home in Preston, Minnesota following a five-year battle with cancer.

JoAnn was born on January 26, 1936 in Frankville, Iowa, the daughter of Dean and Elsie (Schultz) Kneeskern. The family lived in Frankville, Luana, Iowa and Calmar, Iowa before moving to Preston, Minnesota in 1946 when she was 10 years old. JoAnn graduated from Preston High School in 1953. Her first job as a high school student was as a typist for Perlam Nelson at Fillmore County Register of Deeds. It was at this job that she developed her excellent typing and meticulous proofreading skills. In 1953, after her graduation from Preston High School, she went to work at Bill Thompson Abstract. Following a break from her career to marry and raise a family, she went back to work in the Fillmore County Recorder’s office working as an abstractor for over 25 years, retiring in 1998. She took great pride in taking the initiative, along with co-worker, Arlene Brekke, to be allowed to become Certified Licensed Abstractors, gaining them the authority of signing their abstracts.

She married Lyle J. Miller on May 19, 1957 in Preston where the couple made their home and raised their two daughters and son. Lyle passed away on November 3, 2006 just a few months before their 50th wedding anniversary.

JoAnn was a devoted member of the Preston United Methodist Church, Preston United Methodist Women, VFW Auxiliary and served as secretary of the Crown Hill Cemetery Board for many years. Her Sewing Club friends were a very special part of her life for more than 50 years. Always with a smile, she was a kind, caring woman dedicated to her husband, children, grandchildren, community and God. She will always be remembered by all her grandchildren for having a good supply of chocolate chip and sugar cookies in her freezer.

She is survived by two daughters, Barb (Lynn) Scheevel of Preston and Kathy (Mark) Revord of Minneapolis, MN; one son, Jim of Richfield, MN; four grandsons, Wade (Emily) Scheevel, Ryan (Cassie) Scheevel, Brett Scheevel and Jack (Natalie Kossel) Revord; one granddaughter, Erin (Max) Olson; two great-grandsons Westin and Camden; three great-granddaughters Collins, Jemma and Eva; brother, Wayne Kneeskern; sisters-in-law Laurice Kneeskern, Betty Knoepke, Marcia Rappe and Judy Miller; brothers-in-law Jerry Miller and Bill Fischer.

She is preceded in death by her husband Lyle, brother Cloy Kneeskern, sisters-in-law Gert Kneeskern and Ruth Fischer, brothers-in-law LaVern Knoepke and Dave Rappe.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 7 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Preston United Methodist Church (212 St. Anthony North) and one hour prior to the service. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Preston United Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Woodward officiating. A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Preston United Methodist Church and Preston Public Library.