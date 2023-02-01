JoAnn Rudlong, age 68, of Rochester, MN passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Cottagewood Senior Community.

JoAnn (Spencer) Rudlong was born on August 9, 1954 in Virginia, MN to Clarence and Bertha (Paul) Spencer. On November 4, 1971, JoAnn was united in marriage to Leslie (Les) Rudlong in Superior, WI.

JoAnn was a stay at home mom who found her life’s joy in raising, protecting and being there for her family. She loved to dance and listen to music. She also enjoyed writing poetry and was an avid reader of God’s Word. JoAnn was strong in her faith and spent countless hours in prayer, interceding for those she loved and cared about.

JoAnn is survived by her children, Angela (John Shea) Roberts of Dover, MN, Heather Haus of Monroe, WA, Aaron Rudlong of Rochester, MN and Luke (Crystal) Rudlong of Rochester, MN. 20 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; siblings, Beverly Gunderson of Rochester, MN, Ken (Marie) Spencer of Hoyt Lakes, MN, Judy Gustafson of Naples, Florida, and Dale Spencer of Palm Springs, CA.

She was preceded in death by her husband Les, her parents Clarence and Bertha, and her brother Paul.

Funeral services for JoAnn will be held at 2:00 pm, February 6, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Spring Valley, MN, with Pastor Brian Smith officiating. Visitation will be held before the funeral, starting at 12:30 pm. Burial will be at Spring Valley Cemetery at a later time.