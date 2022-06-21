Joann Smith

Joann Mary Smith, of Rochester, passed away on June 14, 2022, due to Alzheimer’s Disease. She was 87.

Joann was born in Faulkton, SD, to Arnold and Matilda Martinmaas.

She graduated from The College of St. Catherine with a Bachelor of Science degree, entered the convent for 8 years, and earned a Master of Arts degree from North Dakota State University.

Joann embraced the great blessings in life with her husband George raising three daughters in North Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. Joann’s great calling in life was caregiving whether it was as a mother/grandmother, teacher, parishioner, or tireless volunteer. She was an earth angel to her family and the many organizations with whom she worked.

Joann had a rich inner life as a poet. She gifted her family with over 100 beautiful poems. She also loved gardening, baking bread, and sewing.

Joann is survived by her daughters, Laura of Minneapolis, Brigid (Vic Russiff) of Westlake Village, California, and Margaret (Tom French) of Minnetonka. She was a loving grandmother to Noah and Sophie Russiff, and Owen and Jonah French. She is preceded in death by her husband George, brother James Martinmaas and her parents.

The funeral for Joann will be at 10:00 am, Monday at Washburn-McReavy chapel in Eden Prairie, MN.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota, alz.org.